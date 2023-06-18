Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $228.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

