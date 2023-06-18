Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $320,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHCV stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

