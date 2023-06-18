Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.63 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

