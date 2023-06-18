Empirical Finance LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.12 and its 200-day moving average is $492.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

