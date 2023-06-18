Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.