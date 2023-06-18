Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

