Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 66,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.