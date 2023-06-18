Empirical Finance LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 171,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 299,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $32.32 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $389.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

