Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

