Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

EMN stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

About Eastman Chemical



Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

