Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 12,436 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

