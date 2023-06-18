Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

NYSE:BABA opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

