Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

APD opened at $293.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

