Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $203.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.09. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

