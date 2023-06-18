Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

