Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 277 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHW opened at $247.89 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

