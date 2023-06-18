The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

