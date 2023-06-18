Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $565.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 288.51, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.