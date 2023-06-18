Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 489 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $184.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.41. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

