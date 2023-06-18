Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,682 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $206.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

