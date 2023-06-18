Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $165.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.