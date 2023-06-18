Empirical Finance LLC Buys 309 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

GD stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average is $228.32. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

