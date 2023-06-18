Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,303 shares of company stock worth $48,570,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $235.84 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

