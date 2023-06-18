Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $43.00. 2,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.
The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
