Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $43.00. 2,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 173.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

