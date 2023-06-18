German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,858.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,858.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,718 shares of company stock worth $308,325 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 206,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GABC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 32.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

