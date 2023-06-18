German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,858.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,858.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,718 shares of company stock worth $308,325 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 206,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 32.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

