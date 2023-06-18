FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Stock Price Down 0%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 4,575 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.15% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.