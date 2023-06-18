Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Down 0.5%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 5,430 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

