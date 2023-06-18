Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.58. 3,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMFL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

