KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

About KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

