MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $42.58. 412,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 309,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 437.59% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

