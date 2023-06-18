JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 68.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 330.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the period.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

