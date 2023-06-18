Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $55.91. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73.

Israel Discount Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

