Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 7,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

