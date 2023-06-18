Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Down 7.9%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 238,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 71,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Kaleyra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaleyra

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.69. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.04%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaleyra by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 299,768 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 266,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 245,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 1,173.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 212,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organization worldwide. The company provides cloud communications platforms, which manages multi-channel integrated communications services including inbound/outbound messaging solutions, programmable voice and interactive voice response configurations, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, rich communication services, and other IP communications, such as e-mail, push notifications, video/audio/chat, and WhatsApp services.

