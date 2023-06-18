Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Down 7.9%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 238,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 71,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Kaleyra Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaleyra
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaleyra by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 299,768 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 266,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 245,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 1,173.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 212,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organization worldwide. The company provides cloud communications platforms, which manages multi-channel integrated communications services including inbound/outbound messaging solutions, programmable voice and interactive voice response configurations, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, rich communication services, and other IP communications, such as e-mail, push notifications, video/audio/chat, and WhatsApp services.
