Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.4 days.

Airbus Trading Up 0.8 %

Airbus stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $82.66 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

