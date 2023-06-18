Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 76 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.

Get Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.