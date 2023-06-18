Brian Lieser Sells 829 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Belden Stock Up 0.6 %

BDC opened at $95.17 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.