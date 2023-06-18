Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
