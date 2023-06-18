Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,159.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.