Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Sells 14,968 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $75,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Douglas Doerfler sold 16,149 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $81,067.98.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Douglas Doerfler sold 2,182 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $10,910.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Douglas Doerfler sold 27,862 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $140,145.86.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10.

MaxCyte Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.89 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 205,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,963,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 890.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,433,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MaxCyte by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.