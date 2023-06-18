Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 3,602 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $96,533.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 30,000 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $798,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,885 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $261,359.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95.

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Flex by 281.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

