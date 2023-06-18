authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

authID Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AUID opened at $0.70 on Friday. authID has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 1,184.52% and a negative net margin of 24.97%.

In related news, Director Michael Charles Thompson purchased 100,000 shares of authID stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 398,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in authID in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in authID by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in authID by 353.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

