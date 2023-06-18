Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

