Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 18,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.8 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

