Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Increases By 19.4%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Up 6.3 %

BPT stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,317.00% and a net margin of 98.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 5,937.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

