Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Up 0.8%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.50 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.46). Approximately 20,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 43,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.44).

Fintel Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.79.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Fintel

Fintel Company Profile

In other Fintel news, insider Phil Smith acquired 81,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £159,991.58 ($200,189.66). 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

