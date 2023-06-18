Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Down 0.3%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63. 899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 26,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $96.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

