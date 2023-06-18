Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Down 0.1%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.58. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 48.81% of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

