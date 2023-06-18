American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 611,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 105,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

AMWD opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWD. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

