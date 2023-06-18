GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 305,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 8.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 20.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

