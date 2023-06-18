TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

